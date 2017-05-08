Spartanburg man to go on trial in ex-girlfriend’s killing

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Jury selection is expected to start Monday in the murder trial of Akello Jeter.

The Spartanburg man is accused of killing Autumn Autumn Hunt. The 19-year-old was found several days after she went missing on Feb. 3, 2016.

Authorities say Hunt was shot to death and deputies located her burned vehicle behind a shuttered grocery store on Reidville Road five days after her disappearance.

Authorities say Jeter was Hunt’s ex-boyfriend. Investigators previously said Jeter confessed to his involvement in the murder and provided details only the murderer could have known.

7 News is told Jeter will represent himself at the trial.