SRO Davis honored at Rudolph Gordon Elem. School

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A school resource officer in Simpsonville got a big surprise Monday morning.

Deputy Terrell Davis was overjoyed when he walked into a surprise assembly at Rudolph Gordon Elementary School.

Davis conducts traffic in the mornings and the students wanted to honor him for keeping them safe every day.

Students collected cards and gifts to thank Davis for everything he does for the school. Davis says he was amazed to see this outpouring of support.

Davis said, “It’s basically maybe just one or two people that thank me but never something like this, never.//I’m very appreciative. I love this school, this family and I thank them for allowing me to be a servant.”

The school’s principal says students donated enough gift cards for Davis to have lunch for months to come.

