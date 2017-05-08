UNC-Charlotte QB Kevin Olsen indicted on rape charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – UNC-Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen has been indicted on rape charges, according to WBTV.

They report the charges are:

3 counts of 2nd degree forcible rape

2 counts of assault on a female

1 count of 2nd degree forcible sexual offense

Charlotte coach Brad Lambert suspended Olsen from the team in February.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2lZ88Ei ) reports Olsen redshirted at Miami in 2013, but he left the following year after multiple suspensions.

He then transferred to Towson University in Maryland. According to the Baltimore Sun, Olsen was kicked off the team in 2015 for violating team rules.

Olsen is the brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

