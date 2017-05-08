Upstate firefighter accused of touch girl gets suspended sentence

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – A South Greenville firefighter, accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl, got a suspended sentence Monday.

Brandon Christopher Smith, 30, got a suspended sentence of 18 months for an assault and battery charge, 2nd degree.

The incident happened in July 2014.

The solicitor says the girl told her mother and later wrote a letter to her boyfriend which said “Help me.”

Her boyfriend showed it to a youth pastor who called police.

Smith is a firefighter with South Greenville Fire Department and remained on the job after he was charged.

READ Firefighter worked for 2 years after child sex crime arrest

Chief Ken Taylor says “he is innocent until proven guilty.”

When asked if Smith would remain with the department, he said that would be “a board decision and right now, I have no idea.”

The judge issued a no-contact order prohibiting Smith from speaking or reaching out to the victim in this case.

Officials say the girl’s mother was uncooperative during the investigation.

The victim now lives with her father and stepmother.

Crime

Yanfeng shooting suspect turns himself in The man accused of firing shots inside the Yanfeng plant in Fountain Inn has turned himself in, according to Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Mom accused of leaving baby alone to get beer A mother in Kingston is accused of leaving her one-year-old alone while she went to get beer.

Man accused of taking up-skirt pic at Dollar General The victim told them she was looking at birthday cards when she felt something touch the inside of her leg above her knee, close to the bott…

Man shot at cookout after fight in Newberry Co. Deputies think the witnesses know who the suspect is, but they have not identified him.

Woman passed out behind wheel with toddler in backseat, say deputies A woman is accused of passing out in the driver’s seat with a 2-year-old girl in the backseat, according to a Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office r…