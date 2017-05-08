Upstate firefighter accused of touch girl gets suspended sentence

Brandon Smith
TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – A South Greenville firefighter, accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl, got a suspended sentence Monday.

Brandon Christopher Smith, 30, got a suspended sentence of 18 months for an assault and battery charge, 2nd degree.

The incident happened in July 2014.

The solicitor says the girl told her mother and later wrote a letter to her boyfriend which said “Help me.”

Her boyfriend showed it to a youth pastor who called police.

Smith is a firefighter with South Greenville Fire Department and remained on the job after he was charged.
Chief Ken Taylor says “he is innocent until proven guilty.”

When asked if Smith would remain with the department, he said that would be “a board decision and right now, I have no idea.”

The judge issued a no-contact order prohibiting Smith from speaking or reaching out to the victim in this case.

Officials say the girl’s mother was uncooperative during the investigation.

The victim now lives with her father and stepmother.

