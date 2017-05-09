75-year-old graduate earns diploma from SMC

John Starnes earned a degree Saturday from SMC.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–Graduating from college is a huge accomplishment, especially for one Spartanburg Methodist student.

75- year-old John Starnes received his diploma Saturday in Bridges Arena.  Starnes dropped out of school more than fifty years ago.  He made a promise to his mother.

“I made a promise to my mother, when I didn’t graduate in the 60’s,” said Starnes.  “I told her someday I come back and finish. So I had an opportunity to do that and I did it!”

Starnes earned an associate degree in arts. He wants to stay on at SMC to take more classes in religion.

