75-year-old graduate earns diploma from SMC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–Graduating from college is a huge accomplishment, especially for one Spartanburg Methodist student.

75- year-old John Starnes received his diploma Saturday in Bridges Arena. Starnes dropped out of school more than fifty years ago. He made a promise to his mother.

“I made a promise to my mother, when I didn’t graduate in the 60’s,” said Starnes. “I told her someday I come back and finish. So I had an opportunity to do that and I did it!”

Starnes earned an associate degree in arts. He wants to stay on at SMC to take more classes in religion.