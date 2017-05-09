America’s top 10 pet names

The neighborhood network app Nextdoor has released a list of America’s favorite pet names for 2017.
Here is the list of Favorite Pet Names
1. Bella
2. Lucy
3. Max
4. Charlie
5. Daisy
6. Buddy
7. Molly
8. Bailey
9. Sophie
10. Maggie
BY ANIMAL
Dog – Bella
Cat – Bella
Bird – Kiwi
Hamster – Oreo
Rabbit – Thumper
Fish – Nemo
They released the list in honor of National Pet Week and to promote their new feature – The Nextdoor Pet Directory, according the Nextdoor.
They say the directory helps neighbors get to know neighborhood pets and help reunite lost pets with families.