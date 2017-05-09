Bond denied for Yanfeng shooting suspect in Laurens Co.

FOUNTAIN INN, SC – (WSPA) – Bond was denied for David Jerome Butler, the man accused of firing shots inside the Yanfeng plant in Fountain Inn.

He is charged with Assault / Attempted Murder and Weapons / Pointing and presenting firearms.

He turned himself in to the Simpsonville Police Department on Monday.

The incident happened at 5:43 a.m. Friday at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors at 101 International Boulevard in Fountain Inn.

Laurens Co. Sheriff Don Reynolds said there was a dispute between employees.

Two people were hurt and was taken to the hospital.

The plant confirms there were shots fired in the plan.

Officials say they were not shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

About 100 employees were evacuated. Normal operations have resumed.

THE SUSPECT

SWAT searched the plant, but couldn’t find the suspect, David Jerome Butler, 42, of Cornerstone Ct., in Simpsonville.

The sheriff says Butler was a part-time employee at the plant and has a criminal record.

CRIMINAL BACKGROUND

A State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) background check shows Butler has several convictions in his past.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. He served 15 years before he was released in 2010.

Butler’s other convictions were for grand larceny, possession with intent to distribute crack and criminal domestic violence.

Butler was also ticketed in Greenville in April for his part in promoting the “Lucky Charm Male Review”. The event involved male dancers that would have required a permit for a sexually oriented business, which they did not have. Butler was released on good behavior and required to pay $200.

Investigators executed a search warrant on his wife’s house.

Jacqueline Goodman says Butler isn’t violent.

“I want him to come home and so we can talk to the right people to get it taken care of, so they can hear your side of what happened, so that all that so all the other stuff that’s on TV won’t make you look like you’re the worst person in the world, because he’s not,” said Goodman.

Investigators told her Butler was pinged in Columbia.

THE PLANT

Yanfeng says they have resumed production and employees should report to work.

The plant is located near the Greenville County line.

Yanfeng supplies BMW with interior components for multiple models built by the automaker. Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is based in Shanghai with more than 100 manufacturing and technical centers in 17 countries.