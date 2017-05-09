City of Pickens events

(WSPA) — The City of Pickens has a jammed-packed week ahead of them.

On Thursday, the city is hosting the Pickens Criterium Bike Race. It’s part of the Jason Green Racing Series. The race kicks off at 6 p.m. and is happening on Main Street.

Starting this Saturday, the city will have it’s weekly Market and Music event. The farmers market will be open from 4-7 p.m. Music follows at 7 p.m. The event is happening every Saturday through September at the Pickens Amphitheater.

Also happening this Saturday, the city will participate in the Great American Clean Up Day. Volunteers will be picked up at 9 a.m. at the Legacy Square in Downtown Pickens.