Sneak Peek into Revolutionary War Themed Brewery ’13 Stripes’ - Brewing English style beers with “American strength,” a new Revolutionary War-themed brewery is getting ready to open in Taylors Mill! All b…

Start:ME Spartanburg - Eleven local startup companies are getting help developing their products and you can meet them this weekend. Our guests Marquise, Jocelyn a…

Tux on Trux - On the Fashion Scene tonight it’s a mobile truck that will come fit you for the prom. It is called Tux on Trux and co-founders Parker Moore …

Cinco de Mayo at Gringos! - On the Food Scene tonight it's finally "Cinco de Mayo!" Tonight folks will be rushing to their favorite spot to get their taco, burrito and …

Check Out Josh Wolf at “The Comedy Zone” in Greenville This Weekend - If you're in the mood for a good laugh this weekend you'll want to check out Josh Wolf at "The Comedy Zone" in Greenville! Josh joins us now…

Tryon Rhythm and Wine Festival - Tryon is hosting the Rhythm and Wine Fest this Saturday from 3pm to 7pm to help raise money for downtown projects! Jamie Carpenter is here t…

Papi’s Tacos - We love a good party here on scene and we're kicking off our Cinco de Mayo celebration a little early with Papi's Tacos.

Monty Python’s Spamalot Takes ‘Holy Grail’ Jokes to Next Level - If you’re a fan of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, you’re going to love the musical! Based on the film, Monty Python’s Spamalot is a Tony a…

Nancy Augusta Jewelry - On the Fashion Scene tonight, a local jeweler is making handcrafted pieces inspired from the natural world!