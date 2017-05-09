Greenville Co. Schools expands program to attract science and math teachers

GREENVILLE CO. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools are getting some big help to attract more middle and high school math and science teachers.

It’s all part of the Greenville Alternative Teacher Education program (GATE), a first-of-its-kind program in the state to help deal with a shortage of teachers.

The program is similar to a residency. Applicants who are selected are hired by schools and work in the classroom for 3 years while getting intensive training.

On Tuesday morning, Public Education Partners, a local non-profit helping the schools with funding for this program, will receive a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

That money will help expand the program in its second year and cover the costs for teachers.

“These are folks who hadn’t had any previous teaching experience but they’ve been in the field. They’ve had experience in math and science and so they’ve been able to make learning relevant for students. They’ve been able to make learning fun,” said Ansel Sanders, the President and CEO of Public Education Partners.

In its first year, the program hired and placed 10 new teachers. The hope is to expand that number to 15 this fall.

The program is still accepting applications to fill the spots for the upcoming school year. You can find more information and apply here.

“If you are one of those folks who have always wanted to teach and you have a math and science background, check us out. It’s a wonderful opportunity to be in the classroom, to be with students, to make a difference each and every day and to also have the support you need as a professional, as somebody who is growing as a teacher,” Sanders said.