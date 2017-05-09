Help find stolen truck, police chase suspect in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police are asking for your help to find a man they say stole a truck, ran from police and was involved in a hit and run crash.

They say the man stole a white 1993 GMC Sierra pickup truck on May 3rd from a business at 502 SE Main St in Simpsonville.

Police say the man and vehicle were involved in a police chase and a hit and run later that day around 2:15 p.m.

They have found the truck, but haven’t identified the suspect.

DESCRIPTION

White male

50’s with gray hair and ponytail

Walks with cane and limp

Was wearing an orange safety vest and carrying black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Keith Morecraft of the Simpsonville Police Department Investigations Unit at #(864) 962-0289.

