2 arrested in Byrnes HS senior fatal shooting

Marcos Hidalgo Orduna (left) - Travis Emil Jones Jr. (right)
SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office said two people have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a Byrnes HS student.

Antonio “Tony” Panuamba was shot on Larkin Park Drive on 5/5.

The two arrested were Travis Emil Jones Jr. and Marcos Hidalgo Orduna, according to Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Antonio "Tony" Panuamba
Jones Jr. has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Orduna has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Wright says there was a fight and guns were brought.

Tony was a senior at Byrnes High School and would have graduated later this month.

Donald Ethridge was one of Tony’s friends. He says it’s hard to believe he’s gone.

“He was just such a good guy. He had a lot of friends. Nobody really expected this to happen. He didn’t get to see 18 years old and that’s what’s really bad about the world,” Ethridge said.

There is a GoFund me set up for Panuamba. You can see it here.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

