Man charged in stabbing of Asheville couple

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating an assault that sent a husband and wife to the hospital.

Officers responded to a stabbing around 10 p.m. Monday at a home on Davenport Road in Asheville.

Both victims suffered severe cuts in the stabbing, according to the police report. One victim is in stable but critical condition as of Tuesday morning, according to police. They say her husband was treated for injuries that are not life threatening.

William Chadwick Ekre, 38, has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Ekre is also charged with felony breaking and entering. He’s in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.

Police say the stabbings remain under investigation.