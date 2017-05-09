Deep-Dish Dixieland Band Performs - You can also see Deep-Dish Dixieland perform this Weekend at Artisphere!

Deep-Dish Dixieland Band - Tonight on The Music Scene it's a throwback to the music of the speakeasies! "Deep-Dish Dixieland" is here before you can see them at Artisp…

Stomping Grounds - Tonight on The Food Scene, "Stomping Grounds" is back with another look at the free food you can get through the "Vittl" app! Plus, we're ta…

Meet Artist Jerry Maxey - Artisphere is happening this weekend! We have artist Jerry Maxey here with his amazing basket creations!

Beija-Flor’s Warehouse Sale - On The Fashion Scene, Beija Flor jeans, skirts, shorts and more at discounted prices up to 80% off. Emilie Whitaker with "Beija Flor" jeans …

Aircraft for Animals Fly-In - It's a fly-in for animals! You can check out some cool planes and help animals at the same time at the Oconee Humane Society's "Aircraft for…

Noel Riddle Performs - You are in for a musical treat tonight with Noel Riddle. He is a blues musician dedicated to telling the stories and passing along the tradi…

Cooks Flips - There is nothing better than a good pair of flip flops to tame those southern summers and when John Walker couldn’t find quality-made flip f…

Blue Moon Specialty Foods - On The Food Scene tonight we have some delicious local food for your southern table. Chris Walker with Blue Moon Specialty Foods is here to …