Plane crashes in ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews are responding to a reported plane in the water, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The tweet sent at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday states Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Surfside Beach Fire Department were called to a location near Myrtle Beach State Park.

Lt. Jonathan Evans, spokesperson for Myrtle Beach Fire, confirms first responders were called to reports of a small plane crash between Springmaid Pier and the state park Tuesday evening.

Myrtle Beach International Airport spokesman Kirk Lovell says the downed airplane is a private, Mooney aircraft.

The plane took off from MYR Tuesday afternoon and was “ditched” into the ocean near Springmaid Pier. Lovell could not comment on the number of occupants on the plane and was unsure of the plane’s intended route.

