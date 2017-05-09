Pres. Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

James Comey
FBI Director James Comey speaks to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham made this statement on Director Comey:

“I know this was a difficult decision for all concerned.

I appreciate Director Comey’s service to our nation in a variety of roles.

Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well. I encourage the President to select the most qualified professional available who will serve our nation’s interests.”

