SC ranked 7th worst state to be a police officer

The website WalletHub has released the 2017 Best & Worst States To Be A Police Officer list.

They released the list to kick off National Police Week.

They compared the 50 states and D.C. on 20 indicators of “police-friendliness” such as median income to police deaths per 1,000 officers.

Law enforcement is defined as police and sheriff patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators, according to WalletHub.

You can read the full report here.



SOUTH CAROLINA (RANKED 45th) STATS FROM WALLETHUB

• 51st – Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

• 44th – Violent-Crime Rate

• 23rd – % of Homicide Cases Solved

• 43rd – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita

• 46th – Property-Crime Rate

• 26th – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers

• 51st – Road Safety

Ranked 1st was North Dakota.

North Carolina was ranked 27th.

Georgia was ranked 43rd.

To see all the state ranking click here.

