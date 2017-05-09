Students OK after school bus catches fire in Spartanburg Co.

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Students on board a school bus are safe after it caught fire Tuesday morning, according to school officials.

The bus caught fire on West Main Street in Duncan.

Students were headed to Duncan Elementary, Beech Springs Intermediate and Byrnes High School when the bus caught fire, said Melissa Robinette with Spartanburg School District 5.

Two students on the back of the bus saw the smoke and immediately notified the driver. The driver did as she was trained to do and immediately got the 56 children off the bus and radioed transportation to call 9-1-1.

All the students got off safely with the help of the bus driver and firefighters were soon on the scene, she said.

Staff is looking into what caused the fire.

“We’re just very, very grateful that the students knew what to do, our driver reacted quickly and everyone is safe,” Robinette said.

“We are so proud of our bus driver,” said Superintendent Scott Turner. “She did exactly what she was trained to do. She was calm. She kept the students calm. She made sure they were safe. They were her first priority. She’s our hero today.”

The district notified all parents of students who were on the bus. Officials from the State Dept. of Education are investigating. We are told cameras on the bus burned. They’re trying to recover any video that wasn’t destroyed.