SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police say shots were fired at Breakers gas station on Howard St. and Folsom St.

They say numerous shots were fired but no one was hit.

A man with a gun was shooting at a man with a bottle, according to police.

They say one person had glass in their face from a car window.

The shooting suspect is in custody and a K-9 team is searching for the suspect with the bottle.

That person ran from the scene in the direction of city hall, according to police.