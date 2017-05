(WSPA) — A Spartanburg woman won $250,000 in the lottery.

The winner told lottery official she purchased the winning scratch-off ticket at One Stop Shop on Blackstock Road in Moore. She bought it on her way to Walmart to buy lawn and garden items, according to a release from the S.C. Education Lottery.

“I put the ticket in my bra and went in Walmart,” she told lottery officials.

The winner cashed in her winning ticket last week.