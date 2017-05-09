Student chefs cook up dishes for Artisphere

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Students will show off their culinary skills to festival goers at Artisphere.

Budding chefs in Greenville County School District Career Center Culinary Program are teaming up to prepare a menu that includes mache choux (Creole creamed corn), corn gazpacho, elote (Mexican street corn) caramel bacon kettle corn, and pulled pork taco with slaw.

The program teaches students about hospitality, food preparation and management, as well as menu planning.

Students are wrapping up the year to bring in money for their second-year program.

If you want to try their dishes, they’ll be near Broad Street and South Main at Artisphere. Click here for more information about the upcoming festival.