Tire fire intentionally set in Greenville Co., says fire chief

Greenville Co. tire fire

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Crews are still investigating a fire that sent black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning.

South Greenville Fire Chief Ken Taylors says that the fire was intentionally set.

He says the fire started on the back of the lot in a big pile of tires, but he said they don’t have any idea who started it.

Firefighters say about 1,000 tires caught fire at the site of a former used tire business Monday morning.

Passersby saw the smoke and drove to South Greenville Fire Department’s nearby station to alert firefighters.

Chief Ken Taylor said crews had nearly extinguished the fire at 8191 Augusta Road by 9 a.m. Monday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring water run off and air quality.

