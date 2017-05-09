Tire fire intentionally set in Greenville Co., says fire chief

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Crews are still investigating a fire that sent black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning.

South Greenville Fire Chief Ken Taylors says that the fire was intentionally set.

He says the fire started on the back of the lot in a big pile of tires, but he said they don’t have any idea who started it.

Firefighters say about 1,000 tires caught fire at the site of a former used tire business Monday morning.

Passersby saw the smoke and drove to South Greenville Fire Department’s nearby station to alert firefighters.

Chief Ken Taylor said crews had nearly extinguished the fire at 8191 Augusta Road by 9 a.m. Monday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring water run off and air quality.

More stories you may like on 7News

RECALL: Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip for possible glass Publix Super Markets is issuing a recall for Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip due to the possibility of the product containing small gl…

Greenville Co. Schools expands program to attract science and math teachers GREENVILLE CO. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools are getting some big help to attract more middle and high school math and science teachers…

2 rescued after canoe capsizes on French Broad River in Asheville Two men were rescued from the French Broad River in Asheville after their canoe capsized, Monday.

Bond set for driver accused of hurting 3 Clemson students in hit-and-run A judge set bond Monday morning for the man accused of hurting three Clemson students in a hit-and-run Sunday morning.

Greenville budget surplus opening up options in 2018 GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – It is budget season across the Upstate, and cities are working to finalize their plans for improvements in 2018…