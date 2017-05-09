Workers wanted at 3 companies in Upstate

(WSPA) — If you’re looking for a job, there are several opportunities in the area.

BMW Manufacturing in Greer needs forklift operators and production assistants.

People can apply at the MAU Workforce Solutions’ office at 7993 Pelham Road in Greenville from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Positions start at $16.50 to $17.50 per hour and offer a $2,000 signing bonus, according to the staffing agency.

Rite Aid is also hiring workers for its distribution center in Spartanburg County. Forklift operators, pickers and stockers are needed part-time on the first and third shifts, according to information from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Applicants can apply from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at the Spartanburg Community College Campus Cherokee Campus. The campus is located at 523 Chesnee Highway in Gaffney.

Jobs at the distribution plant pay between $11.50 and $14 per hour. Applicants are asked to apply online at www.jobs.scworks.org and attend today’s recruitment event.

Dollar General Distribution Center will host a recruitment event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

The distribution center is hiring workers for the warehouse. It’s located at 1451 Spartanburg Highway. No experience is required and positions pay $13.25 to $14.25 per hour, according to SC Works.

Prospective applicants are asked to apply online at www.jobs.scworks.org.