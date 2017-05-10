1 arrested after suspicious death on Golden Springs Dr. in Liberty

LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after another person was found dead on Golden Springs Drive, according to Police Chief Adam Gilstrap.

There is an ongoing death investigation and police say it appears to be a suspicious death.

Air 7 is on the way to the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

