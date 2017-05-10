2017 Military Team Bass Tournament at Lake Hartwell

LAKE HARTWELL (WSPA) – The 2017 Military Team Bass Tournament is happening this week at Lake Hartwell, according to Anderson Co.

It is being presented by the American Bass Anglers and hosted by Anderson County, SC and the Anderson Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The event happens May 10-12 at Green Pond Landing and Event Center on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, according to the news release.

They say weigh-ins starts at 3 p.m. on May 10 and 11.

The say the final weigh-in will be at 2:30 p.m. on May 12.

Any active duty Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard, Reserve or Coast Guard member may fish in this event. A Military ID, Military Dependent Card, or DD-214 must be presented at onsite registration on May 9th, according to organizers.

The news release says the Military Team Bass Fishing Tournament started in 1991 to promote fishing and camaraderie among the branches of the military.