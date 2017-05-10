Clemson Drubs Furman At Fluor Field

Clemson Athletics

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Every Tiger starter had at least one hit and No. 7 Clemson totaled 15 hits in all in its 10-5 win over Furman at Fluor Field on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 37-12, while the Paladins dropped to 25-23. Clemson also won its 17th game in a row over Furman dating to 2009 and improved to 11-0 all-time against the Paladins at Fluor Field.

Logan Davidson led off with his eighth home run of the year in Clemson’s three-run first inning. Weston Jackson hit a run-scoring triple in the third inning. After Reed Rohlman’s two-run double in the Tigers’ three-run fifth inning, Jackson belted another run-scoring triple in the sixth inning.

Tiger starter Tyler Jackson (8-1) earned the win, as he yielded seven hits, five runs (four earned) and one walk with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Paladin starter Jake Crawford (1-4) suffered the loss, as he surrendered three runs on three hits in 1.0 innings pitched.