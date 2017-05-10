Converse College debuts nonstop musical experience

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Converse College is attempting the largest ever concert in school history on Thursday night.

It’s called PRISM! named for the prism which reveals the spectrum of light. The concert is a nonstop musical experience that will present the many facets of music without applause, gaps, or visual distraction.

The Converse Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and Festival Chorus will continuously perform from different areas of Twichell Auditorium, at the Petrie School of music, to form one masterpiece.

Admission is free. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

