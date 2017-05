GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting was reported around Tuesday night in Gaffney, dispatch says.

Dispatchers received the 9-1-1 call around 10 p.m. It reportedly happened near Kraft Street.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

We’re told the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

7 News is working to get more information.