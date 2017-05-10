The Xtra Inch, in partnership with the First Choice Medicaid health plan, will hold the a First Choice Fit® Marcus Lattimore youth football camp for boys and girls ages 5-17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sat., May 20 at Spartanburg Day School at 1701 Skylyn Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
First Choice Fit Marcus Lattimore Youth Football Camp
