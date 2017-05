(WSPA) – A food truck made just for cats and dogs is coming to the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

The Good Stuff Pet Truck is stopping in multiple locations in Asheville beginning Thursday.

The truck will make its was down to Hendersonville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville through May 16.

The truck will also hold free dog-training demos, and Q&A sessions with trainers.

For more information on where the truck will be, visit their website here.