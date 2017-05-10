Girl Scout cookies being shipped to troops overseas

Girl Scout cookies are being shipped to troops overseas.

A couple of Greenville Hospital System employees are leading the drive.

One of the employees is a troop leader that is partnering with Blue Star Mothers.

They are sending out 92 boxes to troops all over the world.

The cookies were donated by corporate and private citizens.

The money for the cookies and shipping is all private.

The shipping boxes and supplies were donated by the Home Depot.

The cookies should arrive in two weeks. They will also send them out at Christmas.