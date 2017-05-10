Goodwill to host several job fairs in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Goodwill is hosting several job fairs around the Upstate for various businesses.

The company is celebrating Goodwill Industries Week with the job fairs Thursday and Friday.

Job Fair for Youth Ages 14-24

Thursday, May 11 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm @ Goodwill Job Connection, 3229 W. Blue Ridge Dr., Greenville

Featured Employers: AllClear Plumbing, Embassy Suites, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Greenville Health System, Mill Village Farms, Pizza Hut, Old Navy, Vector Marketing Corporation, Once Upon a Child, Upstate AHEC, Upstate Circle of Friends

Multi-Employer Job Fair in Spartanburg

Thursday, May 11 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm @ Goodwill Job Connection, 219 E. Blackstock Rd., Spartanburg

Featured Employers: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Heartland | ManorCare, Interim Healthcare, Summit Hills, White Oak Management, Comfort Keepers

Multi-Employer Job Fair in Anderson

Friday, May 12 from 9:00am – 11:30am @ Goodwill Job Connection, 2901-A S. Main St., Anderson

Featured Employers: Waffle House, Cross Country Home Services, Contingent Resource Solutions, Environmental Service Systems, The Budd Group, Goodwill, StaffWorks

Multi-Employer Job Fair in Spartanburg

Friday, May 12 from 9:00am – 4:00pm @ Goodwill Job Connection, 1300 Asheville Hwy., Spartanburg

Featured Employers: Upstate Carpool, Archer Western Construction, Waffle House, ForceOne, MCS

More information about the job fairs can be found at the Goodwill website at www.goodwillsc.org/jobfairs.