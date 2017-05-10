Greenville shopping center shooting suspect indicted by grand jury

Zuro Zela (Source: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – US Attorney Beth Drake says a federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of a shooting a Greenville Shopping Center.

Zee Zee Zelazurro, 35, is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

THE SHOOTING

Police say they received a call that shots were fired around 3 a.m. Tuesday at Pelham Court Shopping Center.

A shooting victim later showed up at the hospital. Police say the man who shot him, identified as Zuro Zela Jr., was located at an apartment complex where he fled from officers and kicked in the door to at least one apartment.

Greenville Police confirm that Zelazurro is Zela Jr. and he goes by many aliases.

Police say Zela pointed a gun at officers before lying down on the upstairs landing of the apartment in an effort to hide. Officers took cover and members of the SWAT team were notified before Zela surrendered.

Police say the 35-year-old will be charged with several crimes later Tuesday.

Police say Zela served time in federal prison for gun charges and assaulting an officer.

He was released from prison in July 2016, according to police.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody after one person was shot early Tuesday at Pelham Court Shopping Center (WSPA).
Police say the suspect barricaded himself at this apartment complex after Tuesday’s shooting (WSPA).

 

