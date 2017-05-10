Greenville woman wrongfully arrested on bougus warrant sues

A Greenville woman who was wrongfully arrested on a warrant that didn’t exist, is now suing Greenville, Greenville County and their respective law enforcement agencies.

In 2009, the woman was ticketed for a nuisance complaint. The woman did not show up to court and was found guilty, she was ordered to pay $515 or spend 15 days in jail. She didn’t do that and a bench warrant was issued.

In 2011, the woman did pay the $515 and a year later the warrant was recalled, meaning cancelled, according to documents.

In 2015, she was pulled over for a minor traffic violation, the deputy stated that the warrant was still active, and she was arrested. She spent several hours in jail.

Hours later, Greenville County Deputies realized that her fine had been paid and the warrant canceled, releasing her.

According to state law, law enforcement agencies are supposed to do frequent audits of their unserved warrants. Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they do it several times a year.

Neither Greenville or Greenville County stated they could comment on pending litigation.