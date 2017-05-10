Help find missing SC teen Khadence Sharpe

RICHLAND Co., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Richland County need your help to find missing 14-year-old girl Khadence Sharpe.

Sharpe was last seen May 1 on Loggerhead Road getting into a dark colored Toyota Scion TC.

Deputies say she has not been heard from since Wednesday, May 3 when a message was sent to her family from her phone which led them to believe that her life was in imminent danger.

Khadence is 5’3″ tall and weighs 110 pounds with black curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.