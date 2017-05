CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA/WCBD) – Investigators say they have found skeletal remains near The Citadel in Charleston while searching an area after a human foot was found May 1.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies and the Charleston Police Harbor Patrol found the remains while searching through a marsh.

The search was being conducted in connection with the human foot that was found at the Charleston City Marina.

That foot was found with a black sock inside a blue Adidas Samoa shoe.