Inmate found dead in Abbeville Co. jail

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

ABBEVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An inmate was found dead at the Abbeville County Law Enforcement Center.

Coroner Ronnie Ashley said Jarbis Moss, 37, was found dead in his cell.

The coroner’s office was notified around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Ashley said foul play is not suspected and that the S.C. Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate, which is standard procedure.

An autopsy is scheduled later Wednesday.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

