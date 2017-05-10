Loft apartments planned at old Converse Mill

WSPA/Spartanburg Herald-Journal Published:
Credit: PegasusRacer28 / Wikimedia Commons

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA/Spartanburg Herald-Journal) – Another old textile mill is on its way to a dramatic transformation, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports.

The Converse Mill on U.S. 29 sits along the Pacolet River and is about 114 years old.

The four-story brick mill and a two-story side building will be renovated and turned into 173 upscale apartments and will include 288 parking spaces, according to plans filed Wednesday with the Spartanburg County Planning Department.

The project will be called “The Lofts at Converse Mill.”

The mill closed down in the late 1960’s and, since then, the property has been pretty vacant.

The project is expected to begin in about three months and could be finished within 15 to 18 months (late 2018 or early 2019), our coverage partners report.

“We are thrilled to be in Spartanburg,” said developer Britt Weaver of Black Point Investments in Charlotte. “It’s a long-term commitment for us.”

Weaver said the mill buildings appear to be in good shape structurally.

“The interesting thing about a historic project is you can plan for everything — then there’s always something,” he said.

This will not be the first time an old mill in the area has been transformed into loft apartments.

Drayton Mills and Mayfair Lofts are some of the other mill-to-apartment projects that have been successful in Spartanburg.

The estimated cost of the project is not yet known.

The Converse Mill was built in 1896 and was run by the founder of Converse College, Dexter Edgar Converse.

It was one of the largest mills in the country at the time, our coverage partners report.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s