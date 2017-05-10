Man arrested for shooting his son on Pine St. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after deputies say he shot his own son multiple times at a home on South Pine Street, Friday.

37-year-old Leonard Edgar Scruggs was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Intimidation of a Witness.

Spartanburg County deputies say the victim is the 18-year-old son of Scruggs. Investigators say they were not able to interview the victim until Sunday before of the medical treatment he was receiving.

Scruggs is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

