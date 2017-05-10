Man died from drugs after barricade situation in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe Co. Medical Examiner says a man involved in a barricade situation in Asheville died from drugs.

Asheville police say Mark Allen Meyer, barricaded himself inside a home and shot at officers in August 2016.

Police say Meyer was armed and did not have any hostages in the Deer Run Subdivision.

They say Meyer fired shots out of the home, but no officers were hurt.

The 55-year-old surrendered to police at 10:15 a.m. at a home on Overlook Court.

Meyers was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The medical examiner’s report says he died from venlafaxine, citalopram and bupropion toxicity.

Those drugs are antidepressants, according to Drugs.com