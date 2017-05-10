Marcus Lattimore hosts youth football camp in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Former USC running back Marcus Lattimore is sponsoring a youth football camp this summer.

Lattimore is partnering with Select Health of South Carolina to host the First Choice Fit Football camp.

This camp stresses the importance of being active, eating right, and being a good citizen, according to Lattimore’s website.

According to the website, kids between the ages of 7 and 16 can register to attend the camp where they will learn skills that apply to the game of football by some of the best coaches.

Campers will also receive the following:

-Free extensive health screening
-Teaching and instructing by former NFL and collegiate players/coaches
-Exclusive First Choice Fit T-Shirt
-Healthy lunch

The camp will be opening in Lattimore’s hometown of Spartanburg on May 20th.

You can sign up for the camp by clicking here. The cost is $25.

Other camps will be held in Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and near his alma mater in Columbia.

Lattimore graduated from Byrnes High School before going on to break records at the University of South Carolina.

He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2013 NFL draft.

