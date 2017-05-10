Pet food truck heading to Asheville on Thursday

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A custom-designed food truck made just for dogs and cats is coming to Asheville on Thursday.

The Good Stuff Pet Truck is stopping in cities across America this spring and summer to help educate pet owners about using positive reinforcement dog training to ensure their animals enjoy deliciously balanced lives.

Pet parents who stop by the Good Stuff Pet Truck may participate in free dog-training demos and Q&A sessions with a trainer. They’ll also find a fun backdrop for a photo opp in the backyard-styled doggy lounge, complete with “grass” and picket fence. Pictures from the pet experience may be shared via Twitter and Instagram using #GoodStuffPetTruck.

When it comes to training, dogs learn best through positive reinforcement because it teaches them desirable behaviors. Rewarding dogs with small treats and praise for things we want them to do motivates them to repeat those behaviors.