Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have his sights set on the White House.

The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that a presidential run is “a real possibility.”

Johnson says if he were president, leadership would be a top priority.

Johnson isn’t revealing much about his political leanings, but says he’s not in favor of President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban because he believes “in inclusion.”

Johnson declined to endorse anyone in the presidential race last year even though he says both campaigns approached him. Johnson explains that he didn’t want to sway anyone’s opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.

Johnson would have at least one high-profile backer in NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, who tells GQ he’d vote for Johnson “without a question.”

More stories you may like on 7News

New cell tower coming to Greenville County despite opposition TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A new cell tower will be coming to Greenville County despite opposition from the community. The Board of Zoning Appea…

2017 Military Team Bass Tournament at Lake Hartwell The 2017 Military Team Bass Tournament is happening this week at Lake Hartwell, according to Anderson Co.

Man died from drugs after barricade situation in Asheville The Buncombe Co. Medical Examiner says a man involved in a barricade situation in Asheville died from drugs.

Parents warned about ‘Blue Whale Game’ The Baldwin Co. Public School System has issued a warning to parents about a game that encourages players to harm themselves and potentially…

Ticks carry virus more deadly than Lyme disease Even though the disease has been rare in humans, experts say the disease has the potential to become a serious public health concern.