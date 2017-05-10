Sex offender accused of masturbating in Union ABC store

UNION Co., SC (WSPA) – A convicted sex offender has been accused of exposing himself and masturbating inside a Union ABC store.

The witness says the man came into the Country Store “ABC Store” on Academy St. to by a pint of Zemkoff.

She said she knew him because he’d been there several times.

They struck up a conversation.

While the man was in the store, she noticed he had his private part pulled out, and was playing with it.

She asked him to put it up and he told her “he was adjusting his pants,” according to the report.

She said his zipper was all the way down and the button was undone.

He left the store and she checked the sex offender registry to see if he was on there.

She found Frederick Jeter, 43, of Hamlet St. on the list.

Jeter has been charged with Indecent Exposure.

The SC Sex Offender Registry shows Jeter has been convicted 4 other times for Indecent Exposure.