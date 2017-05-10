South Carolina To Open Wofford’s New Arena

The South Carolina Gamecocks will open Wofford’s new Jerry Richardson Indoor Fieldhouse in November, 7 Sports has confirmed.

WLTX in Columbia first reported the story.

Frank Martin’s team, which made the Final Four this season, will visit on a “Monday or Tuesday early in the season,” according to a source familiar with the plan.

The teams have played regularly since Wofford moved to Division I in 1995 and South Carolina has actually visted twice this centrury, in November 2001, a USC 64-49 USC win, and in December 2009, a 68-61 Wofford victory.

Wofford plans to make an official announcement soon.

There’s no clarity on who Wofford’s women will play their first home game against.