Spartanburg teen fights off intruder, mom says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A mom said her teen son fought off an intruder who busted through the family’s front door.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on South Center Street in Spartanburg.

The teen’s mom said a woman broke in with a pitchfork. She said her son was home and stabbed the woman – cutting himself in the process – and called 911.

Both the boy and the woman who allegedly broke into the home were taken to the hospital.

The teen is back home and will head to Carver Middle School where his mom says he has a big test to take Wednesday morning.

Police say the woman who allegedly broke into the home is expected to be OK.