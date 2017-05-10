Dognapper bites man who held her down at PetSmart say police

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after Greenville Police say she tried to steal a dog from a PetSmart adoption center.

Officers say the employee of a separate animal adoption agency held the woman on the ground until officers arrived Tuesday night at the PetSmart store at 1125 Woodruff Road.

Rebecca Mandap was charged with larceny stealing a dog by Greenville Police. Officers were called to PetSmart around 9:15 pm on a report that someone was stealing a dog.

A witness said Mandap took a dog from inside the store and ran out. The witness followed her outside and says the suspect threw the dog to the ground. That’s when the adoption agency worker and other witnesses grabbed Mandap and held her until officers got there.

Greenville Police say she bit the man who was holding her. The incident report says Mandap threatened the officer and PetSmart employees as she was taken into custody.

Mandap is also charged with mistreatment towards animal and assault and battery third degree.