Upstate mother talks son’s shooting death, mission to help others

COWPENS (WSPA) – An upstate mother makes an emotional is still looking for answers, days after her teenage son was shot and killed. The shooting happened at a community center in Cowpens last Friday.

“I think we just learn to deal with it,” said Tracy Cantrell. “I don’t think it would ever be easy.” No easy road for a mother who’s lost her son. “He was a good boy. He was rough around the edges,” Cantrell said. “He wanted to be in the Army and he loved to work with his hands.”

Cantrell says her son Dalton Dwyer Moore, 18, was heading back from the store but never made it home last Friday. He was shot at the Timken community center in Cowpens. The coroner’s office says he died at the hospital.

“People have been real supportive and that makes it easier. It does. And and I know they’re here but it’s been kinda lonely,” she said. The loss left this family hurting and a community shaken.

“It’s very shocking,” said community activist, Jack Logan. He said this severe a crime doesn’t happen often in his home town and will affect other families when the shooter is caught. “Their mother is going to lose their son or daughter when arrests are made but at the same time, they chose to pick up a gun.”

It’s a choice that has Cantrell demanding justice to help ease her pain.

“I know it’s not going to stop because I know you’ve got court, and I know everything is going to keep coming back,” she said, tearfully. She said now her grief has set her on a mission. “I think that we can do something – not just for Dalton – but for somebody else. I honestly think that we can make a stand.”

Logan says he’ll be at the corner of Main Street and Church Street at 3:00 p.m. Thursday asking for help bringing closure for this family.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting.