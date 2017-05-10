USC Upstate Walks Off Wofford

Wofford Athletics

SPARTNABURG, S.C. – The Wofford College baseball team was defeated 6-5 by USC Upstate at Harley Park on Wednesday night to complete the non-conference schedule for the season. With the Terriers leading 5-2 in the ninth, the Spartans had a walk-off grand slam home run to win the game.

Wofford is 25-25 on the season and USC Upstate is 22-26 overall. The Spartans won two of the three games in the series between the teams this season. The Terriers were led by McClain Bradley with three hits, including a home run, and three stolen bases. Charlie Carpenter hit the game winning grand slam for the Spartans.

With one out in the top of the first, McClain Bradley singled. He stole second and third, but was stranded. The Spartans had a single with one out, but the runner was picked off. They added a single and the runner was left on base. Wofford was retired in order in the top of the second inning. In the bottom of the second, the Spartans had runners on the corners with two outs after a pair of singles. A ground out ended the inning.

Alex Malsch led off the third inning with a walk, but a double play ended the top half. The Spartans left one runner on base to end the third and both teams were retired in order in the fourth inning. Reed Massey singled for Wofford with one out in the top of the fifth inning, however the Spartans turned a double play to end the top half. The Spartans went in order to end the fifth inning.

In the top of the sixth, Alex Malsch reached second base on an error. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and a double down the left line by Kody Ruedisili gave the Terriers a 1-0 lead. McClain Bradley then hit his seventh home run of the season, clearing the wall in left field to make it a 3-0 game. Brett Hash singled and Carson Waln walked, but both were left in scoring position.

The Spartans opened the bottom of the sixth with a double and an RBI single cut the lead to 3-1. Another single and a fielder’s choice had runners on the corners with two outs. An error on a ground ball allowed a run to score and it was 3-2 after six complete. With one out in the top of the seventh, Alex Malsch and Brett Rodriguez singled, but in an attempted double steal Malsch was called out at home. The Spartans went in order to end the seventh inning.

McClain Bradley led off the eighth inning with a double and stole third. Mack Nathanson walked with two outs and stole second base. A single by Reed Massey drove in both runners for a 5-2 lead. In the bottom of the eighth, the Spartans added a single. Wofford had a single by Ty Reginelli in the bottom of the ninth, but a fielder’s choice end the Terriers’ half. The Spartans led off the bottom of the ninth with back-to-back singles. A strikeout was followed by a fly ball for the second out. A walk loaded the bases and a grand slam by Charlie Carpenter over the wall in left field gave the Spartans a 6-5 win.

Chris Sheehan started and went a career-long seven innings with two runs allowed, only one of which was earned. He gave up eight hits and had four strikeouts without issuing a walk. Matt Ellmyer (1-3) threw the final 1.2 innings with four runs allowed on four hits, along with a walk and a strikeout.

Spartan’s starter Kevin Hickey threw one inning and allowed one hit. Brian Boocock went 4.1 innings with three runs allowed on four hits. Jordan Miller worked 2.2 innings with two runs allowed on four hits. Bryan Hathaway (3-3) allowed one hit in the ninth for the win.

The Terriers only have two home dates remaining, a single game on May 12 and a doubleheader on May 14, against Mercer. The regular season will end next weekend at The Citadel.