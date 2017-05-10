Walmart grocery pickup begins in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Grocery pickup begins today at two Spartanburg Walmarts.

Walmart says the free services allow you to order groceries online and then you can pick them up without leaving your car.

Mark Grider, Walmart’s online grocery pickup market coach said, “Our customers have told us that grocery pick up is a game changer. They are now able to complete their grocery shopping in a matter of minutes – between errands or on their way home from an after school activity – without even unbuckling their seat belts.”

Walmart says they have 30,000 items to choose from.

HOW IT WORKS

Order and Choose Pickup Time – You can order here or through the app.

Walmart employees fill the basket

Pick up and Go: You go to reserved parking for grocery pickup and call a designated number to let them know you are there. They will load it into your car.